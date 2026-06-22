Census Duty Teachers May Get Transfer Relief, Order Expected Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers engaged in census-related work may soon receive relief under the school education department’s ongoing transfer policy.

According to departmental sources, the School Education Department is considering granting an exemption to employees assigned census duties, allowing them to participate in the voluntary transfer process despite existing restrictions.

The proposed relaxation is likely to be limited to intra-district transfers only and an official order is expected to be issued within the next few days.

The move comes after concerns were raised by teachers who were unable to apply for transfers due to their involvement in census work.

Earlier, the General Administration Department (GAD) had directed that employees engaged in census-related duties would not be eligible to seek transfers during the census period. Following this, teachers assigned census work were barred from applying under the transfer process until 2027.