Census 2027: Only Medical Leaves Allowed During Census Work; Two Govt Teachers Suspended For Not Reporting On Field In Panna; Fail To Provide Medical Certificate After Calling In Sick

Panna ( Madhya Pradesh): Two government teachers have been suspended after complaints of alleged negligence in the ongoing census work in Madhya Pradesh's Panna.

Similarly, strict disciplinary action has been initiated against several other government employees-- deployed for census work, for negligence on duty.

Collector and Chief Census Officer Usha Parmar issued orders on Tuesday evening, suspending two teachers with immediate effect. The action followed a formal report submitted by the Tehsildar and Rural Charge Officer of Amanganj .

Teachers remain absent from duty

According to official sources, both teachers had completed the mandatory census training. When field operation started, they reported absence. When they were asked by the supervisor, they verbally informed him they were not well. They were asked to submit medical certificate. The administration noted that neither employee submitted valid medical certification or documentation from the District Medical Board. Despite the allocation of Housing Listing Blocks (HLB), these employees created problems in a project of national importance.

During their suspension, the headquarters for both teachers have been shifted to the Development Block Education Officer (BEO) Office in Shahnagar, where they will receive only a subsistence allowance.

Leaves not allowed for govt employees on census duty

In another case of rule violation, Additional Collector and District Census Officer Madhuvantrao Dhurve asked officials to take strict action against Arvind Singh Gaur, who works as an Assistant Grade-3 in the Deputy Director of Agriculture Office.

Arvind Singh Gaur is accused of not attending census duty and also ignoring orders to appear before a Medical Board for a health check. The administration has asked for an immediate report or the action being taken. The case is being handled under the strict rules of the Census Act, 1948.

The Collector had previously issued a mandate banning all leaves for government employees during the census period. Only certificates issued by the District Medical Board will be accepted for serious illnesses. Any violation of these instructions will result in immediate action.