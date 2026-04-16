MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches Census 2027 Self-Enumeration, Urges Public Participation -- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Launches Census 2027 Self-Enumeration, Urges Public Participation -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Census 2027’ or ‘self-enumeration’ began across India on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav appealed to residents to actively participate and cooperate in the process.

He said that the census is extremely important for the development of Madhya Pradesh and it will help ensure that government schemes and benefits reach every citizen effectively.

Sharing the information on his official social media handle, CM Yadav said, “I appeal to all residents of the state to fill the self-enumeration form and, when the census team comes to your home, definitely provide them with all necessary information. This is for the bright future of our children.”

The Chief Minister requested people to carefully fill out their self-enumeration forms and fully cooperate when census officials visit their homes to collect information.

आज से शुरू हो रही जनगणना के तहत भोपाल निवास में स्व-गणना (Self-Enumeration) का फॉर्म भरा। मध्यप्रदेश के समग्र विकास को गति देने और योजनाओं का शत-प्रतिशत लाभ नागरिकों तक पहुंचाने के लिए यह प्रक्रिया बहुत जरूरी है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि स्व-गणना का फॉर्म भरें और जब… pic.twitter.com/2hBK8h5Ve1 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 16, 2026

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "In Madhya Pradesh, from 16th April to 30th April, the Digital Census Campaign is being conducted. I am also a participant in this initiative. Through all of you, I would like to appeal that we should actively and… pic.twitter.com/LuFUMXo1pb — IANS (@ians_india) April 16, 2026

He added that the census is the backbone of the country and plays an important role in building a better future for children.

Chief Minister Yadav officially launched the process by filling out the self-enumeration form at the CM House.

According to officials, the house listing work will continue till May 30, while the self-enumeration phase will run until April 30.

From April 16 to April 30, citizens can fill out an online form and answer 33 questions related to their house and family details.

After this, census workers will visit homes from May 1 to verify the information. For those who do not fill the form online, officials will collect the details and upload them to the census software.

The self-enumeration portal ( https://se.census.gov.in ) will remain open for 15 days, from 6 am to 12 midnight every day. Any citizen can use the portal to participate in the process, which takes around 15 - 20 minutes.

To ensure correct location details, users will need to mark their house on a digital map. Using a laptop or desktop is recommended, but mobile phones can also be used. A valid area PIN code is required for the process.