MP News: Jhabua Collector Inspects House Listing Work For Census 2027

MP News: Jhabua Collector Inspects Census 2027 House Listing Work | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua Collector Neha Meena inspected the ongoing house listing work for Census 2027 at Karadawad village in Jhabua on Monday.

The census will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase involving house listing and housing census.

During the inspection, the Collector directed field surveyors to ensure that houses are numbered clearly and in a readable manner so that identification becomes easier during the enumeration process.

Anil Baghel informed that the house listing work in the Petlawad subdivision is progressing steadily and efforts are being made to complete the task within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials said the first phase of the census, which includes house listing and housing count, will be conducted from May 1 to May 30, 2026. The second phase, involving population enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027, with the reference date set as midnight of March 1, 2027.

Under Census 2027, enumeration will be carried out across six tehsils, five urban bodies and 821 villages in the district. Tanushree Meena and other officials were also present during the inspection.