Celebrating International Day Of Older Persons: Local Heroes Defy Age Barriers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the world celebrates the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, we bring to you a few extraordinary individuals from our city who are redefining what it means to grow old. These elders are not only pursuing their passions but also imparting invaluable life lessons to the younger generation.

These remarkable individuals, despite their advanced years, are not content to simply retire and rest, they are actively setting benchmarks for the younger generation. From managing their daily chores to engaging in acts of community service, their stories serve as a testament to the enduring human spirit.

Mohammad Riyaz Khan |

Mohammad Riyaz Khan (63) is an embodiment of work ethic and commitment. Despite undergoing surgery, he continues to head to his lathe machine factory every day, punctually at 10 o'clock. He exemplifies the spirit of dedication and punctuality, proving that one can be active and purposeful at any age.

Niranjan Lal Gupta |

Niranjan Lal Gupta, another exceptional senior citizen at 74 years of age, has a culinary passion that knows no bounds. Despite facing health challenges, he continues to wield his kitchen utensils with expertise. He takes pride in preparing meals for his family and friends, never letting his wife shoulder this responsibility.

Rajnikant Choudhary |

Rajnikant Choudhary, a 74-year-old defies stereotypes by staying incredibly active. Choudhary crafts homemade Ayurvedic medicines, extending the benefits of traditional healing to those in need. His compassion extends to animals as well, as he frequently rescues injured pets, either personally treating them or taking them to a veterinarian.

Ramanlal Rajput |

Ramanlal Rajput, who, at the age of 75, continues to make a significant impact in the community; lends a helping hand to the less fortunate, ensuring they have access to essential resources. His story reminds us that age is but a number and the pursuit of purpose and community engagement can be lifelong endeavours.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)