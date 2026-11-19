Plaster Falls From Dilapidated School Ceiling In Morena, Class 6 Girl Seriously Injured; Watch Video |

Morena School Accident: A portion of ceiling plaster fell on the students during a class at Government School in Morena on Thursday. One of the students sustained serious injuries as a chunk of the plaster hit her head. She was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The incident occurred at the old building of Government Middle School in Cement Jaitpur, triggering panic among students and school staff

Ambika Srivastava, a student of class 6, was studying in her classroom when a section of the ceiling plaster suddenly fell on her head. .

Student Injured After School Ceiling Collapses In Morena

School staff rushed Ambika to the Primary Health Centre in Bamore, where she is receiving treatment.

The dilapidated school building has reportedly been in poor condition for a long time. The teacher-in-charge had repeatedly informed senior officials about the condition of the building. Earlier complaints also raised concerns about the presence of venomous snakes on the school premises, which posed a risk to students and teachers.

#WATCH | #Morena: Ceiling Plaster Of A Dilapidated Govt School Building Falls, Class 6 Girl Injured#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/lubWikbNtH — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

Despite these warnings, no timely steps were reportedly taken to repair the building or improve safety arrangements. The Morena school accident has once again raised questions about the safety of children in government schools.

Teachers Raise Government School Safety Concerns Before Education Officials

Following the incident, the entire school staff visited the District Education Officer's office to raise their concerns. The teachers informed officials about the poor condition of the building and the complaints made earlier.

The Class 6 student injured incident has brought the role of Education Department officials under scrutiny. Questions are being raised over why no action was taken despite repeated warnings about the unsafe school building.

The incident has also highlighted the need to inspect other government schools in Madhya Pradesh and identify buildings that require urgent repairs.

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