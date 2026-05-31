CCTV Footage | 62-Year-Old Grocer Attacked With Sharp Weapons In Broad Daylight In Morena; One Arrested | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A grocery merchant was allegedly attacked by a group of youth at his shop in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident happened at Bihari Ji Ka Padav in the Pansari Bazaar area, under the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station of Morena district.

According to information received, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Anil Mittal, who runs a grocery store in Pansari Bazaar.

He told police that he was sitting at his shop when some young men barged into his shop, approached him and began using abusive language and accusing him of adulteration.

CCTV Video

In the CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that a chaotic altercation occurred inside the shop. People could be seen pushing, shoving, and punching the shopkeeper in the video.

As soon as noticed, the bystanders and other customers quickly stepped into the shop and separated the groups, preventing further violence.

#WATCH | CCTV Captures Att*ck On Grocery Trader By Group Of Youth In Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DXWVtUiObi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 31, 2026

The victim said that when he tried to talk politely, they first broke the CCTV camera and later attacked the businessman with deadly weapons.

During the incident, a huge crowd gathered due to which the accused fled after committing the crime.

On receiving information about the incident, SI Pawan Bhadoria from City Kotwali police station reached the spot and arrested one of the accused.

According to police, one of the accused was identified as Deepak Khare, a resident of Saharaiyan Ka Pura, Dimni police station, who is under police custody at present.

Police are questioning him and sacanning CCTV footage to find other individuals involved.

Since the incident involved a businessman, Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena has directed that the accused be arrested as soon as possible to prevent a recurrence.

Station House Officer Amit Bhadauria is investigating the incident.

Further details into the matter are awaited.