 CCTV Cameras A Must For Tableaux, Garba Venues This Navratri: Police
The city police have emphasized that DJ music will not be allowed at any garba venues of Bhopal after 10 pm this Navratri. Meetings are being chaired to ensure upkeep of law and order in state capital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Navratri is just around the corner and the police have geared up to ensure law and order in the state capital. Free Press took stock of the arrangements being made by the police in this direction and was told that this year, directives have been issued to all organising committees to install CCTV cameras mandatorily at all tableaux.

In addition to this, the committees organising garba have also been issued strict orders to install CCTV cameras at venues to keep any nuisance in check. Senior police officials said that meetings are being chaired back-to-back to prevent any untoward incident during the ten-day-long festival.

The police have also issued instructions to the Garba organising committees to deploy volunteers at the venue to prevent nuisance from surfacing. The same applies for all Durga tableaux too, the officials said. Furthermore, the officials maintained that after 10 pm, no DJ music shall be allowed at any garba venues across the city.

The same shall be monitored by the police by means of Dial-100 vehicles across Bhopal. Sources at the Bhopal police commissionerate said that if any garba venue is found flouting the aforementioned norms, a hefty fine shall be imposed on them. This year, the Bhopal police is not short of manpower and more police personnel shall be called from other districts of the state too, if the need may be.

2,700 cops to be deployed across city: ACP

Additional commissioner of police (Law and order) of Bhopal, Awadhesh Goswami said that this year during the Navratri festival, a total of 2,700 police personnel shall be deployed across the city to tighten the noose on nefarious activities and keep any untoward incidents in check.  

