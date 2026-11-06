 CBN Seizes 413 Kg Of Poppy Straw Hidden In J&K-Registered Refrigerated Van, Arrests Baramulla Man In MP’s Neemuch
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HomeBhopalCBN Seizes 413 Kg Of Poppy Straw Hidden In J&K-Registered Refrigerated Van, Arrests Baramulla Man In MP’s Neemuch

CBN Seizes 413 Kg Of Poppy Straw Hidden In J&K-Registered Refrigerated Van, Arrests Baramulla Man In MP’s Neemuch

The Central Bureau of Narcotics seized approximately 413 kg of illicit poppy straw from a Jammu and Kashmir-registered refrigerated van in Neemuch district. Officials arrested Gulam Hasan, a resident of Baramulla, under the NDPS Act. Investigators are tracing the contraband's source, intended destination and possible links to a wider trafficking network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
CBN Seizes 413 Kg Of Poppy Straw Hidden In J&K-Registered Refrigerated Van, Arrests Baramulla Man In MP’s Neemuch
CBN Seizes 413 Kg Of Poppy Straw Hidden In J&K-Registered Refrigerated Van, Arrests Baramulla Man In MP’s Neemuch | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized around 413 kg of illicit poppy straw ('dodachura') from a refrigerated goods van registered in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested one person in Neemuch district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested person was identified as Gulam Hasan, a resident of Baramulla district in J&K.

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Acting on specific intelligence that a refrigerated goods van was carrying four to five quintals of poppy straw concealed inside, a team of CBN officers intercepted the vehicle and recovered around 4.13 quintals of the contraband during a search.

The vehicle and seized contraband were taken into custody, while the suspect was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are underway to establish the source and intended destination of the contraband and identify others involved in the trafficking network.

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