Bhopal Activist Demands FIR Against ACS Aniruddha Mukherjee Over Alleged Illegal MPPCB Chairmanship, Claims No Appointment Order Was Issued | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmental activist Ajay Dubey has accused additional chief secretary Aniruddha Mukherjee of illegally assuming charge as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) without a formal appointment order and exercising administrative and financial powers in violation of rules.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dubey claimed Mukherjee had been functioning as chairman since July 6, 2026.

General Administration Department order dated June 17 assigned Mukherjee additional responsibilities as ACS (Environment), environment commissioner and director general, but did not mention the MPPCB chairmanship, said Dubey.

He alleged that despite objections over the appointment procedure under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Mukherjee continued conducting pollution-related hearings, granting industrial consents and clearances, and ordering staff promotions and transfers over the past five months.

He also claimed that a proposal for Mukherjee's appointment had been rejected by the Chief Minister. Dubey said he had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Union environment minister, cabinet secretary and chief secretary, seeking a Lokayukta probe into the decisions and financial transactions during the period.

He demanded an FIR for alleged forgery, fraud and abuse of office, along with criminal action and Mukherjee's dismissal. The allegations have not been independently verified.