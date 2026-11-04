BJP's Save Democracy March Triggers School Holidays On November 4, Several Institutions Revise Timings Amid Traffic Diversions In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Save Democracy march on Wednesday is set to disrupt normal school schedules in Bhopal, with several schools declaring a holiday and others revising their timings in view of the anticipated traffic congestion and route diversions across the city.

Schools informed parents that the holiday was being declared in view of the traffic advisory issued by the district education officer.

St Joseph's Convent Co-ed School, Carmel Convent School (BHEL) and Model Higher Secondary School have declared a holiday for students on November 4. Bal Bhavan School, meanwhile, has revised its timings and will function only till 12 noon.

In its message, the school said students commute from different parts of the city and there was a possibility of school vehicles getting stranded in traffic or children facing inconvenience due to diversions. It said the decision had been taken keeping the safety and well-being of students in mind.

Bhopal district education officer (DEO) Abhinav Arya issued an advisory on Tuesday to schools in view of the anticipated traffic congestion. He said schools had been asked to take an independent decision on whether to declare a holiday or change their timings.