Couple, Son-In-Law Killed As Speeding Car Rams Motorcycle Near Balampur Valley In Bhopal, Driver Flees | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his wife and their son-in-law were killed after a speeding car rammed their motorcycle near Balampur Valley on Monday. The car driver fled the spot following the collision.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search to identify the suspect, said Sukhi Sewania of the police on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rajkumar Sahu, 50, his wife Maya Sahu, 40, residents of Balaji Nagar in Khajurikalan, and their son-in-law Sonu Sahu, 35, a resident of Chicholi village in Sehore district.

The three were travelling from Vidisha to Bhopal after visiting relatives when the accident occurred.

Police station in-charge Arun Sharma said the accident took place at around 2 pm.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car was moving behind the motorcycle and allegedly struck it while attempting to overtake.

TI Sharma further said that following the accident, the car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Police have seized the car and registered a case in connection with the incident and are working to establish the identity of the driver. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect.