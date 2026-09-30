CBI Books Eight For Securing GDS Jobs With Fake Marksheets, Raids Four States | Representationam image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against eight people for allegedly securing Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) jobs using forged Class 10 marksheets and conducted searches at eight locations across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered following a complaint by Lavkush Parte, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Jabalpur Sub-Division I. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly uploaded forged Class 10 marksheets on the Department of Posts portal during GDS recruitment cycles held in January 2023 and July 2024.

Since selection for GDS posts is based on Class 10 merit, the candidates allegedly inflated their marks to secure appointments. They subsequently joined service and received salaries and allowances.

The alleged fraud surfaced when the Department of Posts re-verified their educational certificates with the respective boards. The verification reportedly revealed that the marksheets were forged or had not been issued by the boards concerned. The services of all eight employees were subsequently terminated.

The accused were identified as Manvendra Singh Sikarwar of Morena, Badri Prasad Yadav of Tikamgarh, Devendra Singh Chauhan of Dewas, Rajababu Ahirwar of Sagar, Ramakant Sharma of Morena, Pradeep Khare of Morena, Saurabh Sharma of Morena and Nayan Kumar of Bihar.

The allegedly forged certificates were purportedly issued by educational boards in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

The CBI is also examining information regarding more than 30 other suspected appointments allegedly secured using forged documents. Investigators are probing whether public servants in the Department of Posts or officials linked to educational institutions were involved in the alleged racket.

The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation has been entrusted to CBI ACB Jabalpur Inspector Akash Pandey.