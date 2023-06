Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A cop was suspended for allegedly accepting bribe in Sehore on Monday after his video went viral on social media.

According to sources, TI Hari Singh Parmar has been serving as the Officer-in-Charge at Mandi Police Station in Sehore district. In the video, he can be seen "accepting money" swiftly in presence of two other police personnel.

A few months ago, Officer-in-Charge Arjun Jaysawal of Shyampur Police Station was also caught accepting bribes.