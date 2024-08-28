Caught On Cam: Miscreants Spotted Throwing Cows In Swollen River In Madhya Pradesh; Around 20 Cows Suspected To Be Dead

Caught On Cam: Group Of People Throw Cows In Swollen River Of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna; Around 20 Cows Suspected To Be Dead | X

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A video of people allegedly throwing cows into a swollen river has surfaced on the internet from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Around 15-20 cows are reported to be dead in the incident, said Satna police on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a group of people were spotted throwing several cows into a river while it was in spate. The video was captured in a video and has since gone viral on social media.

Police have registered an FIR against four accused identified as Beta Bagri, Ravi Bagri, Rampal Choudhary and Rajlu Choudhary as the video went viral.

Exact number of cows yet to be ascertained

Nagod police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said, “Preliminary investigation suggests 15 to 20 cows have died in the incident that occurred on Tuesday under the Nagod police station limits, but the information is yet to be verified.”

“Four accused have been booked under Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, the law that prevents killing of cows in the state. Also, under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he added.

The exact number of cows thrown into the river and their death toll will be ascertained after investigation. At present, the rescue operation is underway to find and save other cows and the four accused are being searched for.