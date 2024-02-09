Cases of EOW, Lokayukta Pending With Govt To Get Approval: Bachchan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs raised questions on the working of state government against corruption in the state assembly, here on Thursday. The MLAs were discussing on a ‘vote of thanks’ on Governor’s address in the state assembly.

The state government’s budget session began on Wednesday, and Governor Mangubhai Patel addressed the house and highlighted the works of the government in his address.

On Thursday MLA Rameshwar Sharma presented the proposal of a ‘vote of thanks’ in the assembly.

While addressing on the issue, the MLA highlighted the works of the state government and also the works done by the Narendra Modi government.

He applauded the PM, for the Prana Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and said, ‘We are witnessing the era of Treta Yug, by seeing and watching the Prana Pratishtha of Lord Ram’.

Congress MLA Bala Bachchan stated that, there is a huge deference between the Governor’s address and in BJP’s manifesto, ‘Whatever the Governor had spoken about, it is not mentioned in the party’s manifesto’.

He raised the corruption issue against the government saying, ‘In Badwani district huge corruption is done in tap water scheme. Several cases are pending with the EOW and Lokayukta for the past 20 years to get government approval. Why the state government is quite over the issue?’

MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria claimed that in the address, no provision has been made for unemployed youths.

He also added that, in the state huge number of unemployed youths are waiting to get jobs. For the past several years around 1.50 lakh posts of SC/ST are vacant and the government is planning to increase the retirement age to 65 years from 62, which is injustice.

Jobless people increases by 22.5 % in comparison to 2019: Govt

The State government has said that as on January 2024, as many as 32,31,562 educated and 47,157uneducated applicants have registered themselves at MP Employment Portal for jobs. Of them, 21,08,416 are male and 1170297 are females.

comparison to 2019, this figure is 22.5 % more, said the government replying to a question raised on unemployment in State by Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat on Wednesday. In March 2019, 26,15,314 educated and 66,554 uneducated people had registered at the MP Employment Portal.

As far as providing job in private sector is concerned then in year 2023-24 (till January 2024), 36,388 men and 6661 women got the job. In 2022-23, 57,659 men and 10,439 women got the jobs in private sector.