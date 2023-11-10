Case Not Proved: Fish Trader Acquitted

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fish trader Hemraj Mehra of Multai, Betul district, has been acquitted in the case of fishing in the breeding season and its transportation.

Case was registered under Section 379, 420 of IPC and Section 5, 3 (2) of Fisheries Act. JMFC Manjusha Tekam, after hearing the arguments of the case and observing the case, the court acquitted the accused Hemraj Mehra as the case was not proved.

According to order, On the complaint of Madhya Pradesh Matsya Sangh Cooperative Limited, Bhopal, on July 18, 2011, Parwaliya Sadak Police Station intercepted truck (TN 05 –X-8350) and 4000 kg fish of Katla species was seized from the possession of accused Hemraj Mehra.

A case was registered against him under Section 379, 420 of IPC and Section 5, 3 (2) of Fisheries Act. According to the officials of Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Association, the above fish was being stolen from Indira Sagar (ISP) reservoir during the breeding season despite the ban on fishing.

Advocate Khalid Hafeez Advocate, appearing for the accused in the court, said the fish that has been seized is from Andhra Pradesh, where there is no restriction on fishing. Even if any letter pad has been seized from the accused, it is not forged or fake, nor has the above mentioned letter pad been certified by the complainant as being forged or fake.