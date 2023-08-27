 CAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister

CAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister

ICAI’s 2-day national conference ‘Abhiprerna,’ begins

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Prahlad Patel has hailed the role of chartered accountants in bettering the health of the Indian economy. “Earlier this profession was limited to metros and big cities but now the students from big cities and towns are also joining it,” Patel added.

Patel was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day national conference ‘Abhiprerna- Inspire, Innovate & Ignite Chartered Accountants, organised by Direct taxes committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)’ at Samanwaya Bhawan in the city from Saturday.

President of ICAI  CA. Aniket Sunil Talati  said that with 4 lakhs chartered accountants and 8.5 lakhs CA students, the ICAI  was the biggest body of professional accountants in the world.  He also announced that the ICAI has launched a financial literacy campaign ‘ Vittiye GyanICAI Ka Abhiyan’ in 12 languages to inform the people about various investment opportunities including digital payment, GST, mutual and retirement funds.

Kapil Goel, CA from Delhi, said the scheme of faceless assessment for income tax payers is against the principles of natural justice as earlier, the income tax payers were required to reply to notices issued to them in seven days, now the period has been reduced to two days and because of this people have to move court.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cabinet Expanded To Woo Voters Of 40 Seats
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister

CAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister

Bhopal: Cabinet Expanded To Woo Voters Of 40 Seats

Bhopal: Cabinet Expanded To Woo Voters Of 40 Seats

Bhopal: NMC Warns Pvt Medical Colleges Over Stipends

Bhopal: NMC Warns Pvt Medical Colleges Over Stipends

Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar

Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar

Bhopal: Three Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet For 40 Days

Bhopal: Three Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet For 40 Days