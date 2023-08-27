CAs In Bettering The Health Of The Indian Economy: Union Minister

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Prahlad Patel has hailed the role of chartered accountants in bettering the health of the Indian economy. “Earlier this profession was limited to metros and big cities but now the students from big cities and towns are also joining it,” Patel added.

Patel was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day national conference ‘Abhiprerna- Inspire, Innovate & Ignite Chartered Accountants, organised by Direct taxes committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)’ at Samanwaya Bhawan in the city from Saturday.

President of ICAI CA. Aniket Sunil Talati said that with 4 lakhs chartered accountants and 8.5 lakhs CA students, the ICAI was the biggest body of professional accountants in the world. He also announced that the ICAI has launched a financial literacy campaign ‘ Vittiye GyanICAI Ka Abhiyan’ in 12 languages to inform the people about various investment opportunities including digital payment, GST, mutual and retirement funds.

Kapil Goel, CA from Delhi, said the scheme of faceless assessment for income tax payers is against the principles of natural justice as earlier, the income tax payers were required to reply to notices issued to them in seven days, now the period has been reduced to two days and because of this people have to move court.

