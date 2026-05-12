Car Hits Bus Carrying Madhya Pradesh Pilgrims For Char Dham Yatra On Rishikesh-Dehradun Highway; 3 Critical, Several Sustain Minor Injuries

A major road accident was reported in Rishikesh on Tuesday morning after the driver of a Haryana-registered car reportedly dozed off and crashed the vehicle into an oncoming bus. Consequently, the car veered towards the forest side, while the bus lost control and crashed into another bus coming from the opposite direction.

Over 60 passengers were travelling in the two buses. Three individuals sustained critical injuries, the remaining passengers suffered only minor injuries.

The accident happened near Saat Mod in Rishikesh-Dehradun highway on Tuesday morning around 8:30 am. One of the bus was travelling to Karnaprayag in Chamoli district, while the other was carrying Char Dham pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh.

Pilgrims from MP went for Char Dham Yatra

The accident also led to a massive traffic jam on the Rishikesh-Dehradun highway during the morning hours. After receiving information, police and local administration arrived at the spot and used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic movement. One of the buses carried the pilgrims from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, who were undertaking the Char Dham Yatra.

Kailash Chandra Bhatt, the Inspector-in-Charge of Rishikesh, stated that there were approximately 30 passengers on each of the two buses. After receiving information through Dial 112, immediately reached to the spot. Most of the passengers suffered with minor injuries and are safe.

Three occupants of the car were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Himalayan Hospital in Jolly Grant. Meanwhile, two other injured passengers from the buses were taken to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh. According to the doctors, the condition of all the injured individuals is stable and out of danger.