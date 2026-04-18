MP Roads Turn Death Traps: Two Killed Every Hour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road accidents in Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh are reaching alarming levels, with recent data revealing a disturbing rise in fatalities in last five years. Between 2021 and 2025, the state recorded over 2.74 lakh road accidents resulting in nearly 69,680 deaths, an average of two deaths every hour.

The situation in the state capital is no different. In the same five-year period, the city reported 13,647 accidents, claiming 995 lives and leaving 10,481 people injured. On an average, one person dies every day in road accidents in the state capital.

According to comparative data of traffic police, 2024 proved to be the most fatal year for Bhopal, with 235 deaths. Although fatalities decreased to 214 in 2025, the numbers remain a serious concern.

Accident figures in Bhopal saw a sharp rise starting in 2022. From 2,186 cases in 2021, the number jumped to 2,788 in 2022 and peaked at 2,906 in 2023. While there was a marginal decline in 2024 and 2025, the death toll has remained consistently high. Across Madhya Pradesh, road accidents increased from 48,877 in 2021 to 58,118 in 2025. Casualties rose from 12,057 to 15,607 during the same period, an increase of nearly 29% in just four years. A significant rise in injuries was also observed in 2024.

Rural areas are particularly vulnerable at night due to poorly lit roads, increasing the risk of fatal accidents. Several factors contribute to road accidents, with overspeeding, drunk driving and not using safety gear being the most common. We conduct regular awareness drives and inspections to improve road safety, said additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kaul.

The causes

* Overspeeding and reckless driving

* Driving under influence of alcohol

* Not using helmets and seat belts

* Violation of other traffic rules

* Poor road conditions, including potholes

* Inadequate street lighting

* Unorganised traffic systems

Bhopal (2021 to 2025)

Year Total accidents Injured Deaths

2021 2186 1758 145

2022 2788 2151 205

2023 2906 2186 196

2024 2900 2223 235

2025 2867 2163 214

Madhya Pradesh (2021 to 2025)

Year Total accidents Injured Deaths

2021 48877 48956 12057

2022 55432 55168 13427

2023 55327 55769 13798

2024 56669 72993 14791

2025 58118 62000 15607