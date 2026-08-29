Car Gets Stuck In Waterlogged Railway Underpass In MP’s Chhatarpur; Residents Demand Urgent Repairs | VIDEO

Car Gets Stuck In Waterlogged, Muddy Railway Underpass As Motorists Risk Dangerous Shortcut In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car got stuck in a waterlogged and muddy railway underpass in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, highlighting the hazardous conditions motorists face while using an alternative route to avoid a 10-km diversion.

The incident occurred at a low-clearance railway underpass near Dumra. The vehicle was reportedly pulled out with considerable difficulty.

Photos showing the stranded car and the waterlogged underpass have since surfaced on social media.

Construction of a railway overbridge near Dumra has prompted authorities to divert traffic through Sanjay Nagar, Hanspura, Charan Paduka and Singhpur. However, the designated diversion adds nearly 10 kilometres to the journey.

#WATCH | Car Gets Stuck At Underbridge Amid Rain & Muddy Roads In #Chhatarpur; Commuters Forced To Take 10km Long Route#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/JB2c1hZEdV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 29, 2026

To avoid travelling the additional distance, several two-wheeler riders and drivers of small vehicles are reportedly using another route beyond Dumra village.

The alternative stretch has two railway underpasses and has become increasingly difficult to navigate during the rainy season.

Rainfall has left several portions of the road muddy and riddled with potholes, while water has accumulated inside the underpasses.

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The low clearance at one of the underpasses also makes it particularly difficult for larger vehicles to pass.

Despite the poor conditions, motorists continue to use the route to avoid the longer diversion, raising concerns about their safety.

Residents have urged the authorities to improve the alternative route until construction of the railway overbridge is completed. They have demanded that potholes be filled, mud removed and proper drainage arrangements made at the underpasses.

Residents warned that unless the situation is addressed promptly, the possibility of a major accident during the rainy season cannot be ruled out.