Bhopal Municipal Corporation Slips To 11th Spot In CM Helpline Ranking, Jabalpur Tops MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) figures at 11th place in the municipal corporation-wise grading of CM Helpline. Its total weighted score was pegged at 89.03. This was the situation as of Aug 21 and the grading was done between July 1 and July 31.

BMC received a total of 5,903 complaints. The weightage for complaints closed satisfactorily was 51.21. The weightage for complaints pending for more than 50 days was 8.01. The weightage for complaints closed with low quality was 10.

Notably, there are 16 municipal corporations in the state. With a weighted score of 98.86, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation grabbed the first position.

It received 3,217 complaints and the weightage for complaints closed satisfactorily was 59.44. The weightage for complaints remaining pending for over 50 days was 9.42.

Khandwa Municipal Corporation came in second position. Its weightage for complaints closed satisfactorily was 57.86.

The weightage for complaints pending for over 50 days was 9.48. In terms of weighted score, Sagar Municipal Corporation figures in third position.

Indore Municipal Corporation came in 10th place with a total weighted score of 90.82. Its weightage for complaints closed satisfactorily stood at 52.71.

Rewa Municipal Corporation is at the bottom with a total weighted score of 86.25. Ujjain Municipal Corporation is in 13th place with a total weighted score of 87.55.

Public Service Management Department tops grading

As far as departments are concerned, the Public Service Management Department is in first position in the department-wise grading on a weighted basis.

Its total weighted score is 87.04. The new and renewable energy department is in second position while the cottage and small scale industry department is in third place. The department of law and legal affairs is at the bottom.