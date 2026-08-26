Bhopal Firing Caught On Camera: Shots Fired At Parked Vehicles Over Old Enmity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed at a residential colony under Kajlikheda police station limits after two miscreants fired shots at parked vehicles at 3 am on Wednesday. A video of the incident has also surfaced, purportedly showing the accused firing shots.

Following the incident, complainant Ajay Bairagi approached Kajlikheda police station and lodged a complaint. Bairagi alleged that instead of registering FIR immediately, police asked him to come after some time.

However, Kajlikheda police station incharge Pallavi Pandey denied the allegation. She said that immediate action was taken and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Bairagi claimed that Jeetu Yadav, a resident of Bairagarh Chichli, fired the shots following old rivalry. The two sides have a longstanding dispute. Jeetu has past criminal records and is on watchlist of Kolar police station.

Police are examining the video footage to establish the sequence of events. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Cops are also determining how many people were present at the spot during the firing and what triggered the dispute.

Taking serious note of the allegations of negligence by the complainant, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar line attached Kajlikheda police station in-charge Pallavi Pandey and sub-inspector Mahesh Manjhi late on Wednesday evening.