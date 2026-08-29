18-Year-Old Mess Worker Found Hanging At Convent School Premises In MP's Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old mess worker was found hanging at the GCM Convent School premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday night. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear and are being investigated by police.

The incident occurred on the premises of GCM Convent School under the jurisdiction of Nowgong Police Station in Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Parvati Singh Gaur, who worked as a mess worker at the school. She was found hanging on the school premises on Friday night.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nowgong Police Station in-charge Sanjay Rai reached the spot with a police team. Police inspected the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary information suggests that the young woman died by suicide. However, the reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Besides examining the circumstances at the scene, police are gathering information from the school management and people who were present on the premises.

Police said further details regarding the cause and circumstances of her death are expected to emerge after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

26-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play In Bhopal

A similar case of hanging was reported on 23 Aug, 2026, where a 26-year-old woman was found hanging inside her rented house in Shiv Nagar under Chhola Mandir police station area on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Madhavi Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

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If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please reach out to someone you trust or seek professional help. Support is available, and asking for help can make a difference.

Mental health issues: You are not alone | AASRA