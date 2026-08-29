8 Gates Of Bansujara Dam Open Amid Heavy Rains In Chhatarpur; Water Level Of Dhasan River May Rise By Nine Feet— VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eight gates of Bansujara Dam were opened to release around 792 cubic metres of water per second into the Dhasan River, with the river level expected to rise by seven to nine feet.

The dam is located on the border of Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh districts. Two gates had already been opened earlier following an increase in water inflow.

According to the Water Resources Department, around 792 cubic metres of water per second will be safely discharged from the dam into the Dhasan River. The release is expected to raise the river level downstream of the dam by around seven to nine feet.

#WATCH | Two Gates Of Ban Sujara Dam On Chhatarpur-Tikamgarh Border Opened To Release Excess Water Amid Heavy Rain #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/2wovHykoXz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 28, 2026

Keeping the safety of the dam in mind, the Water Resources Department decided at 8 pm on Friday to open six additional gates. The additional gates were subsequently opened, taking the total number of open gates to eight.

The water level at Bansujara Dam has been approaching its prescribed limit due to a continuous increase in inflow into the reservoir.

Safety alert issued for residents along bank

All eight gates were opened to a height of 0.75 metres each. The discharge has caused the water level in the Dhasan River to rise, prompting the administration to issue an alert for people living along the riverbanks and in potentially affected areas.

Residents living along the riverbanks and the general public have been advised to remain vigilant and stay away from the river.

The department said more gates could be opened if water inflow into the dam continued to increase. The measure would allow authorities to increase the discharge from the reservoir.

Officials warned that increased discharge could further raise the water level in areas along the Dhasan River.

Bansujara Project Sub-Divisional Officer RS Shejwar appealed to people to avoid visiting the Dhasan River and nearby low-lying areas.

He urged residents to follow instructions issued by officials if the river level rises and avoid any negligence. The administration also appealed to people to cooperate with officials and follow all safety measures.