Flash Flood Risk Likely In Four Districts: Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Rewa | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Consistent rain led to a rise in water level of Upper Lake of Bhopal and it is very close to Full Tank Level (FTL). A level of 1666.10 ft was recorded on Thursday, while the FTL is 1666.80 ft.

According to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the gates of Bhadbhada dam are expected to be opened any time.

Southwest monsoon remained active over central parts of country covering Madhya Pradesh. A low-pressure area over south-east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions, paired with an upper-air cyclonic circulation, kept the monsoon vigorous across central parts of country covering MP, according to the meteorological department officials.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Niwari, Agar Malwa, Datia and Niwari, Tikamgarh, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Bhind, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

Orchha recorded 205.0 mm rainfall while Nalkheda recorded 165.0 mm rainfall and Susner recorded 132.0 mm. Similarly, Prithvipur 130.0 mm, Agar 110.0 mm, Indergarh 110.0 mm, Moman Badodiya recorded 105.0 mm, and Niwari recorded 102.0 mm.

Low to moderate flash flood risk likely over districts like Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur and Rewa in next 24 hours.

For next 24 hours, a warning has been issued for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.

Similarly, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places Rajgarh, Betul, Agar, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Maihar.

Thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Sagar, Pandhurna.