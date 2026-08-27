Bhopal’s ‘Swarotsav 2026’ Celebrates Indian Classical Music, Young Artistes Mesmerise With Raga-Based Recitals

Bhopal’s ‘Swarotsav 2026’ Celebrates Indian Classical Music, Young Artists Mesmerise With Raga-Based Recitals | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual music festival ‘Swarotsav 2026’, dedicated to Indian classical music, the Guru-Shishya tradition, and musical devotion, was organised by Swar Nishad Sangeet Sansthan in collaboration with Akshada Social Welfare Society at Anjani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhavan in the city Wednesday.

Students of various age groups demonstrated their dedication to classical music through raga-based vocal recitals and group performances.

The program opened with a performance titled 'Swar Pushp' by young artists, who presented Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala's' composition ‘Var De, Veenavadini, Var De’.

This was followed by renditions of Raga Bhupali, Raga Khamaj, Raga Megh, and Raga Bahar, showcasing the diverse colors of classical music.

Performances by groups titled ‘Swaranjali’, ‘Swar Megh’, and ‘Swar Bahar’ added variety through bandishes, taranas, thumris, bhajans, and film music compositions.

The participation of practitioners across different age brackets in ‘Swar Bahar’ highlighted the message that age poses no barrier to learning music.

The festival concluded with a spiritual presentation titled ‘Swar Sangam’, featuring emotional renditions of ‘Bho Shambho, Shiv Shambho’ and Amir Khusro’s famous composition ‘Chhap Tilak Sab Chheeni’, capturing themes of devotion, love, and surrender.

During the ceremony, institute teachers were honored under the Guru Samman segment, and students received certificates for their participation and practice. Young art critic and anchor Himanshu Soni conducted the event.

Akash Guntewar, Director and Guru at Swar Nishad Sangeet Sansthan, noted that music is a continuous practice of discipline and values rather than a mere performance.

He stated that 'Swar Utsav' aims to provide a platform for students while passing on the Guru-Shishya tradition and heritage of Indian classical music to the next generation.

Bharatiya Janata Party District President Ravindra Yati attended as the chief guest, while Shekhar Kharadkar, Director of Vikramaditya Group of Institutions and Deputy Director of Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, was present as the special guest.