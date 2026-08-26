 Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Diversions From 1 PM To 8 PM On Wednesday For Two Milad-un-Nabi Processions
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Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Diversions From 1 PM To 8 PM On Wednesday For Two Milad-un-Nabi Processions

Bhopal Traffic Police has announced diversions from 1 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday for two Milad-un-Nabi processions. The processions will travel from Bharat Talkies to Imami Gate and Ashoka Garden to Jinsi. Heavy vehicles, city buses and other traffic will face restrictions along several stretches of the routes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Diversions From 1 PM To 8 PM On Wednesday For Two Milad-un-Nabi Processions
Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Diversions From 1 PM To 8 PM On Wednesday For Two Milad-un-Nabi Processions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for two Milad-un-Nabi processions to be taken out in the city on Wednesday. Traffic diversions will remain in force between 1 pm and 8 pm to facilitate the processions.

The first procession will begin from Bharat Talkies in Mangalwara and pass through Central Library, Itwara, Islamapura, Bade Master Tiraha, Budhwara, Ibrahimpura, Moti Masjid and Peer Gate before concluding at Imami Gate.

Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted at several points along the route. Heavy and medium goods vehicles, authorised vehicles and city buses will not be allowed on the procession route.

Vehicles can use alternative routes through Royal Market-Teen Mohra-Bhopal Talkies-Hamidia Road, or Moti Masjid-Retghat-Kamla Park-Polytechnic Crossing.

Alternative routes have also been suggested for traffic between Nadra Bus Stand and the new city.

The second procession will start from Ashoka Garden and pass through Pushpa Nagar, Nootan Nagar Road, Aishbagh Road, Sonia Colony, Ashoka Garden police station, Parihar Crossing, Mandi Crossing, Prabhat Crossing and Subhash Nagar Overbridge before ending at Jinsi.

Diversions will be implemented as the procession reaches Parihar, Prabhat and Subhash Nagar overbridge.

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