Cabinet Members To Go To Ayodhya Along With Wives Today: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that cabinet members will go to Ayodhya along with their wives to pay obeisance at Ram temple on Monday. After returning from Lucknow, CM said to the media that as there was huge rush in Ayodhya in February month and seeing their busy schedule, cabinet members decided to go to Ayodhya in March. They will go along with their wives.

He added that now a magnificent temple is standing alongside Saryu river at the birth place of Lord Ram. “It is our devotion towards Lord Ram and we are followers of Sanathan culture. The centre of our+ faith has emerged as admiration infront of everyone and it’s naturally that everyone’s feeling got connected,” he stated.

He added that it’s a matter of pride for Indians that Ram Lalla statue was installed in temple on February 22. The statue was installed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other designated guests. He appealed everyone to visit Ayodhya according to their convenience.

Sources said Cabinet members will leave to Ayodhya by plane after the cabinet meeting. The cabinet meeting will start at 10 am and will last till 11 am. After this, cabinet members, accompanied by their spouses, will go to airport and from there they would fly to Ayodhya.