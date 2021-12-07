CABINET MEET: Compensation hiked from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per family

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday gave approval for enhancement of compensation for rehabilitation of villagers from the corridors of national parks/sanctuaries (conserved areas) and tiger reserves. The compensation increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per family, according to government officials.

An amount of Rs 75 crore has been approved for the next five years, that is, 2021-22 to 2025-26 under forest departmentís compensation scheme for the rehabilitation of the villagers.

An approval was also given for sanction of Rs 285 crore for 4 years (financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26) under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority head. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The cabinet decided to allot 57.952 hectares of government land on zero interest and Re 1 annual land rent for expansion of Gwalior airport in Loharpur village in Murar tehsil, Gwalior district.

The cabinet also approved the revised order regarding the service condition for the appointment of Additional Chief Executive Officer in the organisational structure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis under Public Service Management Department.

An officer with administrative experience not below the level of Additional Secretary of Indian Administrative Service or a non-government person having work experience in the field of public policy, public administration and good governance at the national or international level can be appointed by the State Government at the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer in the Institute.

In case of appointment of a non-government person, the Additional Chief Executive Officer appointed will get the facilities equivalent to the facilities available to the Secretary level officer of the State Government.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the Gwalior Trade Fair, the Council of Ministers has given approval to Gwalior Trade Fair Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021 to replace the words - Commerce and Industry Department - with Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises - in Gwalior Trade Fair Authority Act. The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been authorised to take all the steps to get this bill introduced in Vidhan Sabha.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:25 PM IST