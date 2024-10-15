By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates of MP assembly by-polls were declared on Tuesday along with those of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections will be held on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23.

Process for filing papers, which will begin from October 18, will continue till October 25. The scrutiny of the papers will be done on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of names is October 30.

After Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fought the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, Budhni assembly seat fell vacant. The Vijaypur seat fell vacant after Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat defected from the Congress to the BJP. The Congress and the BJP are trying to find candidates for these two seats.

Rawat, who is fighting as BJP candidate from Vijaypur, is set to get a ticket. The BJP has prepared a panel of names for Budhni seat. The panel consists of the names of former MP Ramakant Bhargava, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, Gurprasad Sharma, Rajendra Singh Rajput and Asharam Yadav.

The Congress is discussing the names of candidates for these two seats. The names of Mahesh Rajput, Rajkumar Patel, and Dharmendra Chouhan are doing the rounds as party candidates from Budhni.

Similarly, the name of Mukesh Malhotra is doing the rounds from Vijaypur. The Congress is also thinking to make a BJP leader join the party and give him a ticket from this constituency.