 By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBy-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

Process for filing papers, which will begin from October 18, will continue till October 25.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates of MP assembly by-polls were declared on Tuesday along with those of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections will be held on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23.

Process for filing papers, which will begin from October 18, will continue till October 25. The scrutiny of the papers will be done on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of names is October 30.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: Kartikey Singh Chouhan, MP Ramakant Bhargava Key Figures In By-Poll...
article-image

After Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fought the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, Budhni assembly seat fell vacant. The Vijaypur seat fell vacant after Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat defected from the Congress to the BJP. The Congress and the BJP are trying to find candidates for these two seats.

Rawat, who is fighting as BJP candidate from Vijaypur, is set to get a ticket. The BJP has prepared a panel of names for Budhni seat. The panel consists of the names of former MP Ramakant Bhargava, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, Gurprasad Sharma, Rajendra Singh Rajput and Asharam Yadav.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy: Hitmen Conduct Recee Of Salman Khan's Residence And Engage In Firearm Drills At Kurla Safehouse
Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy: Hitmen Conduct Recee Of Salman Khan's Residence And Engage In Firearm Drills At Kurla Safehouse
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
Read Also
MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In...
article-image

The Congress is discussing the names of candidates for these two seats. The names of Mahesh Rajput, Rajkumar Patel, and Dharmendra Chouhan are doing the rounds as party candidates from Budhni.

Similarly, the name of Mukesh Malhotra is doing the rounds from Vijaypur. The Congress is also thinking to make a BJP leader join the party and give him a ticket from this constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

19th International Dance Festival Kicks Off In Gwalior With Over 500 Global Performers Dancing On...

19th International Dance Festival Kicks Off In Gwalior With Over 500 Global Performers Dancing On...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak...

MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From...

MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From...

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited