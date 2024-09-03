Bus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route

BCLL drive being thrashed at 11-Mills on Bhopal- Mandideep route on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High business potential continues to be key reason of tussle between Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) bus operators and private bus operators on Bhopal-Mandideep route.

On Tuesday, private bus operators’ staff thrashed bus driver of BCLL at 11 Mills on Hoshangabad Road in Misrod at about 1.45 pm. Its video has gone viral in social media.

The incident took place when a BCLL low floor (red) bus (MP 04 PA 4424) was on way from Sehore Naka to Mandideep. Two employees of a private bus boarded the city bus. Soon, they started beating the driver Vivek Udhavni.

They rained kicks and punches on the driver. When passengers tried to intervene and save the driver, the two youths threatened him. After assaulting the driver, the miscreants also broke the CCTV camera.

The BCLL official Sanjay Soni said, “Eight months ago, BCLL resumed service for Mandideep. One of the two bus operators started operating buses on January 25 and the other on January 26.

A total of 45 buses are running on this route. More than 30,000 passengers travel on this route every day.” The fact that over 30,000 passengers travel on the route everyday, leads to confrontation.

Keep in view the business potential, the private bus operators have asked BCLL bus operators to maintain distance of 1 kilometre from private buses while plying on the route.