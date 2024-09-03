 Bus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route

Bus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route

The Bhopal City Link Limited operates 45 buses on Bhopal-Mandideep route.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
BCLL drive being thrashed at 11-Mills on Bhopal- Mandideep route on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High business potential continues to be key reason of tussle between Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) bus operators and private bus operators on Bhopal-Mandideep route.

On Tuesday, private bus operators’ staff thrashed bus driver of BCLL at 11 Mills on Hoshangabad Road in Misrod at about 1.45 pm. Its video has gone viral in social media.

The incident took place when a BCLL low floor (red) bus (MP 04 PA 4424) was on way from Sehore Naka to Mandideep. Two employees of a private bus boarded the city bus. Soon, they started beating the driver Vivek Udhavni.

Read Also
MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover In Gwalior To Get Rid Of Her; Kept Mum About Marriage & Kids For 3...
article-image

They rained kicks and punches on the driver. When passengers tried to intervene and save the driver, the two youths threatened him. After assaulting the driver, the miscreants also broke the CCTV camera.

FPJ Shorts
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8% YoY Net Profit Increase In Q1 2024
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8% YoY Net Profit Increase In Q1 2024
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹73 Crore GST Demand Orders, Including Penalties And Interest For Alleged Tax Short Payments & Excess ITC Claims
Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still Pending
Income Tax Refund Delays Cause IT Department To Top Google Trends, With 99 Lakh Returns Still Pending
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Idol Immersion Raises Environmental Concerns Amid BMC’s Efforts
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Idol Immersion Raises Environmental Concerns Amid BMC’s Efforts

The BCLL official Sanjay Soni said, “Eight months ago, BCLL resumed service for Mandideep. One of the two bus operators started operating buses on January 25 and the other on January 26.

Read Also
QUEST FOR JUSTICE: With Slippers On His Head, Mukesh Prajapati Begs For Justice In Neemuch; Marking...
article-image

A total of 45 buses are running on this route. More than 30,000 passengers travel on this route every day.” The fact that over 30,000 passengers travel on the route everyday, leads to confrontation.

Keep in view the business potential, the private bus operators have asked BCLL bus operators to maintain distance of 1 kilometre from private buses while plying on the route.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tuberculosis Snuffs Out Six Lives In Sehore Every Month

Tuberculosis Snuffs Out Six Lives In Sehore Every Month

Bus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route

Bus Operators Thrash BCLL Driver On Bhopal-Mandideep Route

MP: Transgender Policy Draft Being Revamped To Make It More Effective

MP: Transgender Policy Draft Being Revamped To Make It More Effective

In MP Capital: Dilapidated Roads Are Old Problem; Bumpy Ride Awaits Bappa

In MP Capital: Dilapidated Roads Are Old Problem; Bumpy Ride Awaits Bappa

220 Injured, 24 Hospitalised At Gotmar Fair In Pandhurna

220 Injured, 24 Hospitalised At Gotmar Fair In Pandhurna