‘Bullets Are Not Just For Boys; Daughters Are Empowering Themselves As Riders,’ Says Solo Biker Pooja Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Prades): "When a girl is seen speeding past on a Royal Enfield bike, society often has various things to say. But as a woman bike rider, the first thing we must do is rise above this conventional mindset. Bullets are not just for boys; our daughters have shattered this stereotype through their sheer determination. Today, daughters are empowering themselves by becoming women riders. However, undertaking long journeys through rugged terrain is impossible without firm resolve and family support."

This was said by solo biker Pooja Singh from Bhopal during the 'Dastak Samvad' programme organised at the Dushyant Kumar Pandulipi Sangrahalaya in the city on Sunday. She recently returned to Bhopal after completing an adventurous 6,000-kilometre solo ride to Leh-Ladakh. During the interactive session, Pooja Singh shared her memories and experiences of the Leh-Ladakh expedition in conversation with senior journalist Anurag Dwari.

Challenges Faced By Women Riders

Sharing her journey, Pooja Singh said that managing long journeys while balancing the roles of a mother, a wife and a private-sector employee is quite challenging. Women riders also face difficult circumstances concerning safety on the road. Recounting heart-warming moments, she spoke about the time spent with locals in Turtuk village, located near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) border, discussing their lifestyle and her interaction with children at a local Anganwadi.

Practical Tips For Young Riders

Offering practical tips to the capital's young riders, Pooja advised that riders should keep meals light during journeys, carry dry fruits and stay well-hydrated. She suggested that new riders should start with shorter distances when attempting solo riding. Emphasising the bond between a rider and their machine, she shared that during a ride, the bike acts as a family member that stays by your side; therefore, one must take good care of the motorcycle and trust it completely.

Bike Named 'Dignity'

Pooja also revealed that she has named her bike 'Dignity', as it has significantly boosted her self-respect. Satisfying the curiosity of the audience, she shared that during her Leh-Ladakh trip, she completed a 600-kilometre stretch from Gwalior to Chandigarh in a single day, adding that when a rider enters the Himalayan region, it takes about 24 hours for the body to acclimatise to the weather conditions. A video chronicling Pooja's journey from childhood to the present was also screened during the event.

Sachin Jain, founder of Vikas Samvad, said that Pooja’s Ladakh journey is an exceptional example of courage, emotion and firm resolve, noting that this journey was not just about covering a few thousand kilometres, but also a way to understand and connect with others. The programme was conducted by senior journalist Pankaj Srivastava.