Budget Session Begins Today: Govt Likely To Face Heat Over Harda Tragedy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session will begin in state Assembly with Governor Mangu Bhai Patel’s speech on Wednesday. In the following days, vote on account will be tabled instead of a full-fledged budget.

This will be the first Assembly session of Mohan Yadav government. Earlier, the session was convened to administer oath to newly elected MLAs. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who is also one of two Deputy CMs will present the interim budget, while the complete annual budget will be presented during the monsoon session in July.

Following occurrence of blast in Harda, the budget session is likely to start on a rocky note as Congress will turn the heat on the government over the alleged lapse.

For the budget session, tight security arrangements have been made in and around Assembly premises. Barricades have been placed to check the vehicles. Senior officials of Assembly and police reviewed preparations for security arrangements on Tuesday.

Tomar Speak

After inspecting the various arrangements made for the budget session, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that there would be fruitful discussion in the house and many positive decisions would be taken for public welfare.

9 sittings

The budget session will begin on February 7 and end on February 19 during which there will be 9 sittings. Information about four adjournments, 259 Call Attention, 56 Zero Hour, four information’s under Rule 139 and 2302 questions have been received.