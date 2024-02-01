Budget Reactions: Takes Care Of All, Says Jagdish Devda

Takes care of all: Jagdish Devda

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda: Interim budget takes care of all the sections of the society. Interim budget is very good. All the sections of the society, women, poor, youths and farmers have been taken care of. We welcome it. All the schemes implemented in the country will benefit Madhya Pradesh.

Base laid for 3rd largest economy

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: In 2014, country was facing several challenges, but Union government led by Prime Minister Modi conquered all those challenges and implemented public welfare works. Nearly 25 lakh people have come out of poverty. India is fast moving forward to become world’s fourth largest economy. A base has been laid to make India the world’s third largest economy.

Free cancer vaccine commendable

State BJP president VD Sharma: Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme. There is new housing scheme for middle class. Announcement of free cervical cancer vaccines for girls between 9-14 years of age is commendable. A rooftop solar power plan has been formulated, which will benefit 1 crore households and will exempt them from paying electricity bills up to 300 units.

Focuses on devpt

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya: Interim budget focused on development. The interim budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is development-oriented with focus on India of 2047, when we complete 100 years of India’s Independence," he said.

Exposes anti-people face

Former CM Kamal Nath: It has exposed anti-people face of Modi government. We were expecting finance minister to shed light on target set by Prime Minister to provide 2 crore jobs every year. Whether the aim of giving 20 crore employment (in 10 years) during the period has been achieved, we want to know. The middle class was expecting tax relief but nothing happened.

Modi government had promised to double farmers' income by 2022. But in the interim Budget for 2024-25, not a single good thing has been mentioned in farmers’ favour. Budget has nothing for youths, women, unemployed, farmers and jawans.

Biggest lie of 2024

State Congress president Jitu Patwari: It is the biggest lie of 2024 by BJP. Budget has four lies. Economic lies, social lies, political lies and moral lies. BJP government had promised Rs 3,000 for Ladli Behna but haven’t got it. Government of India claims that 54 lakh students had been given training. This is the biggest lie”.