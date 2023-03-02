Budget 2023-24: Scooty to Ladli Bhanjis, Rs 1,000 to Lakshmi Behnas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In election year, the Shivraj government avoided any new tax or tax rate hike in Budget 2023-24 tabled in Assembly on Wednesday. Instead, it focused on women empowerment, youths, farmers etc.

The government announced ‘Mukyamantri Balika Scooty Yojana’ to encourage girls for higher education. Under the scheme, e-scooty will be provided to girl students who secure first position in higher secondary schools.

In a big relief to farmers, who defaulted on cooperative institutions’ loan, the government has made a provision of Rs 2,500 crore to pay the interest amount on the loan.

Presenting the first e-budget of the state, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said budget has provision of total appropriation amounting to Rs 3,14,024.84 crore which is 12% more than the previous year. The total net expenditure is Rs 2,81,553.62 crore. Fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.02% of Gross State Domestic Product. Estimated revenue receipts are Rs 2,25,709. 90 crore which include state’s own tax amount of Rs 86.499. 93 crore, Rs 80,183.67 crore as state’s share of Central taxes, non-tax revenue of Rs 14,913.10 crore and Rs 44,113.15 crore as grants-in-aid received from the Centre.

Talking about various schemes for the welfare of women, he said Rs 8,000 crore have been earmarked for recently launched ‘Mukyamantri Ladli Behana Yojana’ followed by Rs 400 crore for Maternity Help Scheme, Rs 929 crore for Mukyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Rs 80 crore for ‘Kanya Vivah Evam Nikah Yojana’, Rs 3,525 crore for myriad social pensions etc. Overall, provision of Rs 10,2976 crore has been made for women-related schemes. This is around 22% more than 2022-23.

The minister claimed that owing to such schemes, sex ratio in the state has increased from 927 in 2015-16 to 956 in 2020-21. Under the new excise policy, government has decided to shut down ahata of liquor shops.

Turning to youths, Devda said that the government plans to provide one lakh government jobs. Every year 6,000 youths will undergo training at Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skill Park (Bhopal). Besides, the government also proposed to set up skill parks in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa. To transform youths into skilled individuals, government will start ‘Mukyamantri Kausal Aprenticeship Yojana’ under which Rs 1,000 crore is proposed.

An international Sports Complex and international level sports science centre will be established at Nathu Berkheda in Bhopal. Sports department budget has been increased to Rs 738 crore which is two-and-a-half times more than the last time.

As far as education is concerned, 9,200 CM Rise Schools are being launched in a phased manner. In these schools, education from pre-school till Class 12 will be provided at the same premises and transport facility will be available for students living within a radius of 15 kms of the school.

In current academic session, 370 CM Rise Schools are already operational. A sum of Rs 38,375 crore has been earmarked for education.

A sum of Rs 3,200 crore has been proposed under Mukyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana and Rs 1,000 crore under Mukyamantri Krishak Uparajan Sahayata Yojana. Overall, Rs 53,964 crore has been proposed for agriculture and agriculture-related schemes. Rs 10, 182 crore have been earmarked for road, bridge construction and their maintenance.

As far as irrigation is concerned then Ken-Betwa Link Project costing Rs 44,600 crore will be a life-line of Bundelkhand. It will benefit 10 districts, including Panna, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Niwadi, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Datia.

Under different schemes of electricity supply, subsidy of Rs 23,666 crore is being given to beneficiaries in a year. Under revamped distribution sector scheme, work plan costing Rs 24,170 crore has been implemented in state. The scheme will be completed by 2025-26. Under the scheme, accurate electricity bill sans human intervention would be provided.

Global Investors Summit 2023 was organised in Indore which was attended by delegates of 84 countries. In it, investment proposals of Rs 15.42 lakh crore were received. They are likely to provide jobs to Rs 29 lakh people. Under infrastructure expansion and maintenance, government has proposed Rs 56,256 crore which is 15% more than the previous year.

Government has earmarked Rs 358 crore to develop other religious places on the lines of Mahakal Mahalok. The amount will be used to develop glorious Devi Mahalok at Salkanpur, Ravidas Monument in Sagar, Ramraja Lok in Orccha and Divya Vanvasi Ram Lok in Chitrakoot.

Under Mukyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, now pilgrims will also be taken to pilgrim site through air route. A sum of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for it.

Government announced reduction in stamp duty from 2.5 to 1.5% on development agreement which gives selling right to the developer.

Government also decided to reduce stamp duty to zero from 5% on sale deeds executed by private developers (registered with RERA) in favour of EWS. Through this, around 3,500 EWS beneficiaries will get relief of around Rs 9 crore.

Budget is for all, says Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday declared: “The budget is for all. It will boost people’s confidence and raise their hope.”

Terming it as a people’s budget, the CM said that 4,000 suggestions from the people was the driving force behind it.

“The first e-budget of the state covers all sections of the society. It is dedicated to the farmers, poor, labourers, women, children, elderly and the downtrodden,” he added.

“The budget has been prepared with the vision of Madhya Pradesh of 21st Century and Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. It has surplus revenue of Rs 413 crore. After Covid -19 pandemic, the state has become revenue surplus owing to government’s proper financial management,” he said.

Budget of false promises, says Nath

MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath described the budget as “Jhoothi Sarkar ka Jhootha Budget (A bundle of false promises by a government of lies.)”

Terming it as a monument of announcements, Nath said, “This is the budget of debt, commission and annihilation. Everything has only been proposed in the budget. If we look at last year’s budget, only 55% of the proposed provisions have been implemented.”

“This budget is only for three months. But for election announcements and misleading and artifice, it has nothing,” he said.