Bhopal: Two caught red-handed while accepting bribe in exchange of transferring property ownership

Bhopal: Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, on Wednesday, caught two employees of Department of Registration and Stamps , while accepting bribe. The complainant said that the two employees demanded Rs 40,000 in exchange of transferring the ownership of a property under his name.

SP, Manu Vyas told Free Press that the complainant Mohammad Haroon resident of village Umar of district Neemuch had filed the complaint to the police.

In the complaint, he alleged that his house constructed on government land was 'frequently' transferred on the name of his sister-in-law, who is the wife of his elder brother. The village secretary and his brother laid a conspiracy and transferred the land and the house on her name, said the complaint.

To get back the land and the house, Haroon had filed several complaints in different offices against his brother Altaf and the secretary Khaniya Lal.

Haroon have also filed a complaint to the registration and stamps office Bhopal. The employee posted in the complaint section, Sunny Katare demanded the bribe of Rs 50,000 to turn the documents in his favour.

The complainant asked to bring down his money demand, on this Sunny and one more steno typist Jitendra Thakur, promised to settle the matter in Rs 40,000. They also promised that Haroon can pay the amount in instalments. Earlier the victim had paid the amount of Rs 3000 to the accused as a first instalment.

The matter was certified by the Lokayukta police and a trap wing was formed and DSPSanjay Shukla took its charge.

On Wednesday, as soon as the second instalment of Rs 3000 was handed to Sunny and Jitendra at the office here in Bhopal, the police caught them red handed.

The two have been arrested under section 7 and 12 of corruption act 120-B of IPC.