Budget 2020: Centre slashes MP's share from central taxes by Rs 11,556 cr

BHOPAL: Centre has slashed Madhya Pradesh’s share in taxes by Rs 11,556 crore. This has been done for the second time in a row. Union government had reduced Rs 2,677 crore in the last budget.

The devolution for Madhya Pradesh has been reduced. In 2019 it stood at Rs 61,074 crore which has been slashed to Rs 49,518 crores now (thus a reduction of Rs 11,556 crore).

Madhya Pradesh has thus suffered an overall loss of Rs 14,233 crore in past two budgets.