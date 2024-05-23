Buddha Purnima Today: Buddhist Circuit To Connect Sanchi With Bodhgaya, Sarnath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is developing a Buddhist Circuit to connect Sanchi and other destinations in the state with Bodhgaya and Sarnath in Bihar. The aim is to apprise Buddhist pilgrims from across the globe visiting Sarnath and Bodhgaya of Buddhist heritage destinations in Madhya Pradesh. Under Swadesh Darshan scheme, Board has spent Rs 70 crore to develop Sanchi, Mandsaur, Dhar, Satna, Rewa, Satdhara, Sonari, Murel Khurd and Gyaraspur.

Approach roads, meditation centres, interpretation centres, Buddhist theme parks, tourist facilitation centres and route facilitation centres have been developed for convenience of Buddhist pilgrims and tourists. The development of Marshall House, foothill, approach roads, hilltop, light and sound show, tourist facilitation centre in Sanchi, landscaping around Chaitanya Giri Vihar, development and beautification of Kanak Sagar Lake situated at the foothill of Sanchi, Buddhist theme park, beautification and development of Square Road Junction, development and beautification of the path from railway station to stupa foothill, meditation kiosk and complex work in Satdhara, Sonari, Murel Khurda and Gyaraspur near Sanchi are included.

Buddhist followers from all over the world can enter Madhya Pradesh from Deurkothar (Rewa) via Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar. From there, they would reach Sanchi via Bharhut Stupa in Satna district and then Satdhara, Sonari, Andher and Murelkhurd to Ujjain. From here they would visit Dharmnar, Bagh caves and cross Narmada and Tapti rivers to reach Ajanta and Amaravati and then South India and from there they would depart for Sri Lanka.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said efforts were being made to encourage pilgrims and tourists visiting religious centres like Bodhgaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar to come to Sanchi and other destinations in Madhya Pradesh. “We are making significant efforts to connect, develop, and promote major sites related to life values of Gautam Buddha,” he said.