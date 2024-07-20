Britishers Looted Us For Two Centuries, India Surpassed Them In 75 Years: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said in the seven decades of independence, India left behind its former colonial rulers who had "looted" the country for more than two centuries.

Speaking at the second regional industry conclave here, he appealed industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them of ample water and electricity supply.



"We have regained our lost glory by leaving behind in 70 to 75 years those who looted us for 250 years....We are back on track. India is the fifth largest economy now," he said, referring to India replacing the United Kingdom in the pecking order of global economic powerhouses in the fifth spot after the US, China, Germany and Japan.

Madhya Pradesh is "eager to march ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said, adding that the state has immense potential for industry.

While the defence production units in Jabalpur already make howitzers, tanks for the Indian army too will be manufactured here and a memorandum of understanding has been inked in this regard, the chief minister informed.

"Time is changing rapidly. Sixteen industrial areas have sprung up in Mahakoshal region with 517 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)," said Yadav.

There are 275 pharmaceutical firms in Madhya Pradesh and their products are exported to 160 countries, Yadav said.

"This is not a small thing. Big pharma companies of the world are operating here," he said.

Food processing industry too has flourished in the state which is home to 70 units of branded food manufacturers, Yadav said.

Diamonds are mined in MP (in Panna district) but polished outside, and his government will take steps to set up diamond polishing industry in the state, he said.

A state-of-the-art skill center to promote textile and readymade garment industry will be set up in Jabalpur, the chief minister said.