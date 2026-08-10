BRICS Delegates Explore Bhimbetka’s Prehistoric Rock Art Amid Rain In MP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates from BRICS Culture Working Group and Ministerial Group visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters on Sunday amid rain.

More than 15 delegates representing BRICS nations including South Africa, Indonesia, Russia and China experienced the thousands-of-years-old human civilisation, prehistoric rock art and rich natural-cultural heritage.

Under the guidance of superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhopal Circle, Shivakant Bajpai and his team, the BRICS delegates visited rock shelters.

They learned about the prehistoric human lifestyle, social activities, and the deep connection with nature and wildlife depicted in these ancient paintings.

In particular, depictions of wildlife such as elephants, Indian bison, deer, monkeys and boars highlighted the vital place of the natural world in ancient human life and artistic expression.