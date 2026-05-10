Bollywood Actor Arjun Rampal, Singer Ishita Vishwakarma Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Attend Bhasma Aarti -- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal.
He reached the temple around 4 am and spent nearly two hours in the Nandi Hall, attending the sacred Bhasma Aarti. During the ritual, he appeared deeply immersed in devotion.
After the aarti, the actor bowed at the Silver Gate and sought blessings of the deity. Priests also performed traditional rituals for him as per customs.
The temple management committee welcomed Arjun Rampal with a special stole bearing ‘Mahakal.’
Deputy Administrator SN Soni honored him during the visit. The actor praised the temple arrangements and said the facilities were very well managed.
He also mentioned the preparations for the upcoming Simhastha.
Arjun Rampal was earlier seen in the film ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge,’ where he played the role of Pakistani Major Iqbal.
He had also visited Ujjain on March 15, 2025, for an event. This time too, he was seen dressed in a white kurta.
Singer Ishita Vishwakarma offers prayers
Meanwhile, singer Ishita Vishwakarma also visited the temple and attended the Bhasma Aarti. She was welcomed by the temple administration.
Ishita Vishwakarma took blessings of Lord Mahakal on her 24th birthday. She said she is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh and belongs to Jabalpur. Expressing gratitude for the temple arrangements, she said she has deep faith in Lord Mahakal.
During her visit, she also sang a devotional bhajan in the temple premises, ‘Man Mera Mandir, Shiv Meri Pooja, Shiv Se Bada Nahi Koi Dooja.’