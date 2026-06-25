Bodies Of Young Man, Woman Found Inside Parked Car With Severe Injuries In Ashoknagar, Probe On |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A frightening incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar, where the bodies of a young man and a woman were found inside a parked car, one had been shot in the head and the other’s throat had been slit.

According to police, the car was found on Thursday morning parked on Isagarh Road in Ashoknagar, which left the district in shock.

Police added that the man had a bullet injury to his head and burn marks on his face, while the woman’s throat had been slit.

Locals spotted the car

Locals spotted a suspiciously parked car on the roadside in the morning and informed the police. When officers reached the spot and opened the vehicle, they found the man’s body on the driver’s seat and the woman’s body on the passenger seat. Both had serious injuries.

Deceased were colleagues

The woman was identified as Muskan. Her family said she had left home on Wednesday afternoon to go to the gym but did not return. After failing to contact her, they filed a missing complaint at the police station.

The man was identified as Ritik Soni. His family said he had recently returned to Ashoknagar from Indore about 15 days ago.

Police also found that Muskan and Ritik had worked in the same company in Indore a few years ago, which is now being looked at as an important link in the case.

Police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene. The car has been seized for further investigation. Officials are trying to find out whether a third person was involved.

The families believe it is a murder and not a suicide. However, police said all possibilities are being investigated.

The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem and forensic report.