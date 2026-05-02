Boats & Steamers Banned Across Manasa In Neemuch After Cruise Tragedy Claims 9 Lives In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

Deadly Cruise Capsizing Incident At Bargi Dam In Jabalpur, SDM Kiran Anjana Bans Boats and Steamers Across Manasa | Reresentative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After nine people died in Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy, Manasa SDM Kiran Anjana has imposed an immediate ban on the operation of boats, steamers and other water activities across all water bodies in the Manasa subdivision in Neemuch district.

The cruise was carrying around 35 tourists when it capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam. The videos show staff distributing life jackets only after the water started entering the boat.

The incident highlighted serious safety lapses, including overcrowding, inaccessible life jackets and operations despite an IMD Orange Alert warning of strong winds.

Taking cognisance, the Manasa administration issued an order on May 1, banning all such operations in rivers, canals, ponds and other water structures under its jurisdiction.

The restriction will remain in force until thorough verification of fitness certificates and other mandatory safety documents is completed.

Officials said operations will resume only after full compliance with prescribed safety norms. The order applies to all boatmen and operators without exception.

SDM Kiran directed strict adherence to the ban, warning that violations will invite action. The administration said the move aims to prevent similar incidents and ensure passenger safety across the subdivision.