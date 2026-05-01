Workers Inaugurate Own Railway Overbridge in Dhar; CITU Marks Labour Day with Wage, Rights Demands in Neemuch |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): MP and Women and Child Development Minister of State Savitri Thakur inaugurated traffic on a completed section of Railway Overbridge Number 217, connecting Dhar to Gunawad, on International Labour Day. She had tribal workers engaged in its construction cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said workers are the strongest foundation of nation-building and that major development projects become possible only through their hard work. She added the railway overbridge will not only ease traffic in the region but also give fresh momentum to economic and social activities.

She described the project as a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and praised the coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments in completing public welfare projects on time. She also appreciated development works underway in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Thakur honoured the workers by offering them sweets and had them present a shriphal. She directed railway officials to complete the remaining construction work within the stipulated timeframe, with emphasis on quality and safety.

Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma, residents, fellow workers and Railway Department officials were present on the occasion.

CITU Marks Labour Day

CITU celebrated International Labor Day at Gandhi Vatika to honour the 1886 Chicago Movement. Local trade union leaders gathered to demand a minimum wage increase and protect the eight-hour workday. Speakers criticized current labour codes and the recent police crackdowns in Manesar and Noida. They highlighted the struggles of workers against inflation and poor conditions, calling for strong solidarity between labourers and farmers to fight for their rights.