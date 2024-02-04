Board Exams: Arrangements In Place For Students With Special Needs

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board has unveiled special arrangements for children with special needs (CWSN) appearing for their board examinations.

With a focus on ensuring equal opportunities, the board has implemented measures catering to students with diverse challenges ranging from blindness and low vision to physical disabilities and chronic health conditions.

The class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from February 5 to 28, while the class 12 exams will take place from February 6 to March 4.

Students categorised under CWSN include those with visual impairments, mental illnesses, intellectual disabilities, chronic neurological conditions, physical challenges, blood disorders or temporary and permanent hand injuries.

The secretary of the MP Board, Krishna Deo Tripathi, told the Free Press that “At the examination centres where children with special needs will be appearing, all necessary arrangements have been meticulously made. These children will receive all essential accommodations to ensure a fair and conducive environment. As part of these accommodations, they will be allotted an additional 60 minutes to complete their exams. Additionally, the writing assistants assigned to help students with their exams will be compensated with Rs 130 by the examination centre in-charge.”

Special facilities

1. Students will be granted a writing assistant. The writer will be decided by the person in charge of the particular exam centre where the CWSN is appearing.

2. Students can access computers or typewriters as needed. Moreover, these students will be granted extra time to complete their exams, ensuring they have ample opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills.

3. To facilitate seamless access, all examination centres are equipped with ramps for wheelchair-bound students.

4. In a bid to cater to diverse interests, CWSN has the option to choose between mathematics and science or opt for subjects like drawing, music, instrument playing, or computer studies. This flexibility aims to empower students to pursue their passions and strengths.

5. CWSN are granted relaxation in two out of three languages, with the option to choose either Hindi or English based on their preference.