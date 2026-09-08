‘Blow Up Qazi Camp’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Remark Triggers Congress Backlash In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma's statement at the Matki Phod (breaking earthen pots) competition at Karond Square on Sunday has kicked up a row.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carried out a surgical strike. When people used to say they could not even manufacture a needle, Modi decided to make missiles.

He further said, ''You launch missiles from the Karond Square and blow up Qazi Camp.''

Sharma, however, explained that by Qazi Camp he meant the one in Islamabad. He told journalists on Monday that he had referred to the might of the Indian Army.

The Congress, however, said Qazi Camp did not exist in Islamabad. Party leader Abbas Hafeez said the chief minister should clear his government's stand on the legislator's statement.

Sharma made controversial statements against the members of a particular community on several occasions, too.