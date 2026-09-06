Bhopal’s Rain-Battered Roads Turn Risky; Bikers Fall, Cars Get Stuck In Water-Filled Potholes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor road conditions, water-filled potholes and waterlogging have added to traffic woes across many busy routes with commuters facing congestion, especially during peak hours.

The situation has also led to incidents of two-wheeler riders falling after hitting potholes. Even four-wheelers are getting stuck in the potholes causing long queues of vehicles behind.

While several roads in the city already had potholes, heavy rainfall in recent days has further damaged the road surface, worsening the situation at many locations.

Roads in areas where Metro rail and other development works are underway are reportedly among the worst affected.

Traffic congestion is being reported even during daytime at several such stretches while the situation becomes more difficult during peak hours.

The traffic police have been receiving repeated complaints about congestion caused by damaged roads and waterlogging.

Among the stretches witnessing frequent problems are Prabhat Crossing-Piplani road, Aishbagh-Bharat Talkies road, Jahangirabad, Bhopal Talkies to Karond, Chhola Road and Royal Market, besides several other parts of the city.

Traffic police personnel are being deployed at congested spots to regulate movement and clear jams.

However, officials say these measures provide only temporary relief as the underlying road problems remain unresolved.

Traffic police officials said the concerned departments were informed about the damaged roads and potholes but permanent corrective action is yet to be taken.

Additional DCP traffic Basant Kumar Kaul said, We receive information about congestion on several routes due to potholes and waterlogging. Traffic personnel are immediately deployed at such locations and the congestion is cleared.