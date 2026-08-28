 Blinkit Delivery Boy Shot Dead After Dispute At Momos Stall In Gwalior
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Blinkit Delivery Boy Shot Dead After Dispute At Momos Stall In Gwalior

A 28-year-old Blinkit delivery boy, Vivek Meena, was shot dead after an argument at a momos stall in Gwalior’s Anand Nagar on Thursday night. Two unidentified men allegedly shot him in the head at close range. His fellow delivery workers protested outside the police station. Police are examining CCTV footage and searching for the absconding accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Blinkit Delivery Boy Shot Dead After Dispute At Momos Stall In Gwalior
Blinkit Delivery Boy Shot Dead After Dispute At Momos Stall In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old delivery boy was shot dead following a minor dispute at a momos stall in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday night. 

The incident took place in Anand Nagar under the Bahodapur police station area.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Meena, a resident of Nayi Sadak Bawan Payega. He worked as a delivery boy for Blinkit.

According to police, Vivek was at a momos stall in Anand Nagar when he got into an argument with two young men over an issue. 

The argument soon escalated, after which the two accused allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Vivek in the head from close range.

Vivek collapsed on the road after being shot. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following Vivek’s death, his fellow delivery workers gathered outside the police station and staged a road blockade. 

Angry protesters also damaged the windows of a government ambulance by throwing stones.

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Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh Yadav reached the spot and assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested. 

He reportedly assured them that the suspects would be caught within around 12 hours. The protesters later ended the road blockade.

Police are investigating whether the murder was linked to an old enmity or a personal dispute. Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Parihar said unidentified men shot Vivek following an argument.

Police have started checking CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby roads to identify the attackers. The two accused are currently absconding, and a search is underway.

Vivek’s elder brother Chetan Meena is reportedly a co-secretary of Bajrang Dal. Police are investigating the exact reason behind the dispute that led to the shooting.

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