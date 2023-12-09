BJP Victory In MP Was Sealed After Congress Won Karnataka: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the day Congress won Karnataka election, BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh was sealed. One victory had made the Congress arrogant and its leaders were over confident about forming the government in Madhya Pradesh, said the chief minister addressing a public rally in Raghogarh on Friday.

"On winning the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress was filled with arrogance. They forgot that in Madhya Pradesh, people shower their love and blessings on the BJP,” said Chouhan.

“The Congress leaders had even got a new pair of clothes stitched, more interestingly, they were even fighting for the departments…But they failed to see the love of people and the blessings of Ladli Behana,” he further said. It is the arrogance of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and State Congress President Kamal Nath which led to the defeat of the party.

Flaying Congress for blaming EVMs for the defeat, the chief minister said that nowadays, excuses are being searched for the defeat. “If Opposition candidates faced defeat because of EVM (through alleged manipulation) then BJP candidate Heerendra Singh Bunty Banna would not have lagged behind by 400 votes,” he added.

Even after the voting, many were talking about the possible victory of Congress but he (Chouhan) had categorically said that Ladli Behana and people rising above the castes and religion voted for BJP leading to the landslide victory, he further said. Chouhan thanked people for 48.5 % vote share to BJP. He reiterated his commitment for the development of Raghogarh.